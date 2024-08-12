Restrictions on plying of two-wheelers on Tirumala hills

Tirupati, Aug 12 Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has imposed restrictions on plying of two-wheelers on both the Ghat roads to Tirumala temple during the night hours till September 30.

The movement of two-wheelers on both the Ghat roads will be allowed only from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Two-wheelers will not be allowed on the roads leading to the famous hill shrine after 9 p.m. The restriction will come into effect from Monday (August 12).

TTD, which manages the affairs of the richest Hindu temple, said that the decision had been taken for the safety of the devotees.

According to the Deputy Conservator of the Forests, TTD, the months of August and September happen to be the peak breeding season for wild animals. He said the wild animals are often seen crossing roads along First Ghat Road.

To avoid the human-animal conflict in the interests of both the devotees as well the wild animals, TTD has decided to allow the two-wheelers to ply on both the first and second Ghat roads only from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

TTD requested the devotees to make note of this change and co-operate with the temple authorities.

Similar restrictions were imposed last year spotting of leopards on Ghat roads and Alipiri footpath.

Two-wheelers were allowed access to the twin ghat roads of Tirumala only during day-time.

The restrictions were imposed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The state forest department had captured six wild cats on ghat roads and Alipiri footpath.

Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple, also known as Balaji temple, is one of the most popular and the richest temple.

Thousands of people from various parts of the country visit the temple every day.

According to TTD, more than 86,000 pilgrims had darshan on August 11.

Of them, 31,536 devotees tonsured their heads.

The temple earned Rs.3.89 crore through Hundi collection or the offerings made by the devotees.

