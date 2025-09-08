Retired HC judges express ‘dismay’ over B. Sudershan Reddy-Lalu Yadav meet

New Delhi, Sep 8 ​​A group of eight retired HC judges have issued a strong statement expressing “dismay” over a meeting between Opposition Vice Presidential candidate Justice B. Sudarshan Reddy and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, convicted in the fodder scam involving the embezzlement of about Rs 940 of public funds.

In their statement dated September 8, the retired judges questioned the “legitimacy” of the meeting, noting that the consultation cannot be justified by citing electoral considerations, since Lalu Yadav is neither a Member of Parliament nor is he eligible to vote in the Vice-Presidential electoral college.

“For someone of Mr. Reddy’s stature, a former judge of the Supreme Court of India, and his ambition, which is to occupy one of the nation’s highest constitutional offices, an engagement of such dubious nature raises serious questions about his judgment and propriety,” the statement said.

Further it said, “Mr. Reddy’s decision to associate with convicted individuals who have demonstrably harmed national interests through corruption speaks volumes about his intentions and allegiances.”

The signatories included Justice S.M. Khandeparkar and Justice Ambadas Joshi (both former judges of the Bombay High Court), Justice R.K. Marthiya (a former judge of the Jharkhand High Court), retired Justice Devender Kumar Ahuja (Allahabad High Court), Justice S.N. Dhingra (a former judge of the Delhi High Court), retired Justice Karam Chand Puri (Punjab & Haryana High Court), Justice P.N. Ravindran (Kerala High Court) and Justice R.S. Rathore (a former judge of the Rajasthan High Court).

“It is particularly worrying that despite his distinguished judicial background, Mr. Reddy has independently associated with an individual whose criminal actions have been confirmed by Indian courts,” the statement added.

“This lapse, by an individual seeking to occupy an influential and prestigious constitutional post, represents a fundamental error in judgment, one that the public is bound to evaluate fully,” the retired judges cautioned.

Earlier in the day, at least 20 senior advocates, from the Supreme Court and the High Court, expressed their dismay over a ‘dubious’ meeting between the Opposition Vice Presidential candidate and the RJD chief.

The senior advocates emphasised that Justice Reddy’s association with a convict reflected a grave error in judgment and undermines the dignity of constitutional institutions.

They also called upon the public to evaluate this lapse.

