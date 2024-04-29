Review Petitions Against Supreme Court's Decision Upholding Article 370 Abrogation Listed for Hearing On May 1st

Review petitions challenging Supreme Court decision upholding the abrogation of Article 370 listed on Wednesday (May 1st). Petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court, aiming to challenge its verdict that upheld the legality of the Union government's 2019 move to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution, thereby ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Doctor Hussain, president of the J&K People's Movement, and Muzzafar Shah, president of the J&K Awami National Conference have filed review petitions in the Supreme Court. "Article 370 cannot be killed. We have filed a review petition against the SC's judgment on Article 370. We will debate it in court," Muzzafar Shah said.

A Constitution bench consisting of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant highlighted that Article 370 was implemented during wartime circumstances in the state, with the intention of fulfilling a transitional role.

On August 5, 2019, the Central government announced the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 and split the region into two Union territories.

