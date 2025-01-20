RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Demands Capital Punishment as Proceedings Begin in Sealdah Court

Sanjay Roy, convicted of the rape and murder of an on-duty junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, was brought to the Sealdah Court on Monday for hearing in a tight security amid protest in the area. According to the information, nearly 500 police personnel were deployed near the area to avoid untoward incidents during the court verdicts.

The CBI court in Sealdah began its proceedings to deliver the quantum of punishment to convict Sanjay Roy. The judge is expected to let Roy speak on his case and deliver the sentence later.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, said that we want capital punishment. Speaking to the media, CM said, "I had done a rally demanding capital punishment before verdict, we can't say anything but we want capital punishment."

Further in the case, CM Banerjee said that the government corporated with investigation agencies. "we had demanded justice but judiciary had to run its course so that's why it took this much time but we always wanted the victim to get justice," she added.

Sanjay Roy was found guilty of sexually assaulting the doctor and throttling her to death. He was convicted by the judge under Sections 64, 66 and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The charges under which Roy has been convicted entail a minimum sentence of life imprisonment, while the maximum can be capital punishment.