RG Kar tragedy: Arrested civil volunteer pleads not guilty in court

Kolkata, Oct 8 Sanjay Roy, the arrested civic volunteer in case of the rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, on Tuesday pleaded not guilty after he was presented at a special court in Kolkata.

On Monday, the CBI filed its first chargesheet in the case where Roy has been identified as the sole prime accused in the rape and murder.

On Tuesday, Roy was presented at the special court where the chargesheet was filed and a copy of the chargesheet was handed over to him. Thereafter, Roy made an appeal to the court for permission to say something.

“I want to say something. During the previous hearing, I was unable to say anything. If I don’t say anything, I will be held guilty for everything,” Roy said.

Thereafter, the judge of the special court permitted him to speak.

“My lord, I have not done anything. I know nothing about the entire incident,” Roy said.

In the charge sheet, Roy was identified as the sole prime accused in the rape and murder and the CBI has provided details of evidence tampering during the initial phase of the investigation which was conducted by Kolkata Police.

Besides Roy, the CBI had also arrested the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar, Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal.

They were arrested on charges of misleading the investigation and tampering with the evidence during the initial investigation by the city police.

Sources said that the investigating officials have got specific clues that how evidence in the case was tampered with is no less heinous than the actual crime of rape and murder.

“The investigating officials also feel that the proficiency and urgency with which the evidence was tampered with, hints at a deeper mystery behind the ghastly crime,” sources added.

