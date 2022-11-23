Richie Rich: Meet the crorepati candidates from Rajkot Constituency

Gujarat has been witnessing high voltage campaigning for elections scheduled for next month with all top leaders of the BJP, Congress, and AAP urging voters to choose their parties. A total of 788 candidates, including 70 women, remain in the fray for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls for 89 of the of the Gujarat Assembly's 182 seats on December 1.The Election Commission has confirmed to news agency PTI that a total of 1,621 candidates will contest Gujarat polls next month as the deadline to withdraw nominations got over Tuesday. However, many of the leaders contesting in the elections are part of the billionarie club. Not only BJP members are rich. Congress leader and candidate from East Rajkot, Indranil Rajguru has declared movable assets worth Rs 66.85 crore while his immovable assets are valued at Rs 92.99 crore.Among his movable assets are 16 vehicles which include swanky cars like a BMW car, a BMW bike, an Audi car, a jeep, a couple of tractors, a Land Rover and a Volkswagen Beetle.

Rajguru has reportedly switched from one party to another quite a few times this year when he joined Aam Aadmi Party in April before coming back to Indian National Congress in November.Second one in the list is Ramesh Tilala a dropout from school who later became an industrialist, Ramesh Tilala, the BJP candidate from Rajkot South has recorded a total asset of Rs 175 crore out of which Rs 16.35 crore are movable assets which include those of his wife. His immovable assets are worth at Rs 156.42 crore.Among his immovable properties are agricultural lands in Surat and Rajkot.He is also a trustee of Shree Khodaldham Trust – a temple located in Rajkot. Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in Gujarat from 1 to 5 December 2022 in two phases, to elect 182 members of 15th Gujarat Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 8 December 2022. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is ruling the state since 1998, is challenged by the opposition Indian National Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.