Rickshaw-puller dragged under car for 300 metres in Lutyens' Delhi, driver held

New Delhi, April 25 In a shocking incident on late Tuesday evening, a cycle rickshaw puller was injured after allegedly being dragged for around 300 meters under a car driven recklessly on Firoz Shah Road in the New Delhi area, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Pranav Tayal said that the injured had been taken to RML hospital for treatment.

The driver of the offending vehicle identified as Farman, 25, a resident of Murad Nagar near Ghaziabad, was apprehended from the spot.

