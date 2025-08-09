Rift in NDA Ahead of Bihar Polls: BJP to Hold Closed-Door Meeting with Chirag Paswan Over Remarks Against Nitish Kumar

Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections 2025, there is a rift between two NDA parties. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan recently made a statement against JD(U) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, criticising the state’s law and order situation and questioning his government. BJP leaders are unhappy with Paswan’s remarks, according to sources.

According to sources, the BJP will soon hold a closed-door meeting with LJP leader Chirag Paswan to send a clear message about the coalition’s unity and leadership ahead of the polls. The BJP has made it clear that Nitish Kumar will be the face of the Bihar CM for the NDA and that the elections will be fought under his leadership. The party fears Paswan’s statements could harm the NDA’s unity against the INDIA bloc parties.

Also Read | Bihar: Chirag Paswan's remarks on law and order create unease in NDA camp.

Paswan's remarks against Nitish Kumar ahead of the elections have created doubts over unity among the NDA parties. Sources in the BJP said the LJP, JD(U), and BJP are preparing for a joint election campaign. The BJP has already asked Paswan to exercise restraint, but senior leaders are now preparing to send a stronger message. In Bihar, it will be a direct contest between the NDA and INDIA alliance.

Meanwhile, the NDA plans to contest all 243 seats. The seat-sharing formula will be announced after the election schedule is finalised. However, there is a possibility of rebellion in some constituencies over ticket distribution, and senior leaders are working to prevent it. Chirag Paswan is seen as a double-edged sword — while criticising Nitish Kumar helps consolidate Paswan community votes, it also challenges Nitish Kumar’s leadership. Even during the tenure of Ram Vilas Paswan, relations between the LJP and JD(U) were strained. Once again, the BJP finds itself mediating between the two allies.