Rishra violence: Calcutta HC seeks report from Bengal govt

Kolkata, April 4 A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal government to submit a detailed report on the violence at Rishra in West Bengal's Hooghly district that started over a Ram Navami procession on April 2 evening and continued till April 3 night.

The division bench of Calcutta High Court's acting Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmoy Bhattacharya directed the state government to file a supplementary affidavit in this connection stating the reasons that prompted the violence at Rishra. The matter will come up for hearing on Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari sought the attention of the division bench in the matter of continuing violence at Rishra on Monday night, over which the latter gave the directions to the state government.

Incidentally, the same division bench of Justice Sivagnanam and Justice Bhattacharya had directed the state government to file a detailed report to the court on clashes over Ram Navami procession in Shibpur and Kazipara areas in Howrah districts that started on March 30 afternoon and continued till March 31 morning.

Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition has alleged that while the police are preventing the state BJP leaders, including the party's state president and Lok Sabha member Sukanta Majumdar to reach Rishra in the name of imposing Section 144, the same cops are allowing senior Trinamool Congress leaders, including the party Lok Sabha member Kalyan Banerjee to roam around in the areas. "The police cannot apply two sets of rules for two parties," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor