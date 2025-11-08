Rithala Metro Station Fire: One Body Recovered, Another Injured in Massive Blaze in Delhi; Firefighting Operations Underway

Delhi Fire Service on Saturday, November 8, informed that one body was recovered from a slum area where a huge fire broke out near Rithala Metro Station in Delhi. The unidentified body was found by firefighters at the spot. One child who received burn injuries has been transported to Safdarjung Hospital and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

The fire broke out on Friday night in the slum area of the Bengali Basti locality situated between Rithala Metro Station and the Delhi Jal Board premises. Fire tenders are at the spot and working tirelessly since night to douse the raging blaze.

According to Delhi Fire Service officer SK Dua, initially the blaze was a medium-level category, but due to its intensity, another 29 fire engines were deployed at the spot. A total 29 fire tenders are at the site and the fire has been brought under control. Further investigation will be done once the cooling operations are concluded.

Delhi North West District Magistrate (DM), Soumya Saurabh said, "As per the preliminary information given to me, this was a slum of ragpickers and there were around 300-500 slums. The administration is making complete arrangements here."

"We have coordinated with the concerned authorities and a temporary shelter has been made for them at the community centre. We will shift the people and make arrangements for their food and basic facilities. After that, we will make arrangements for their resettlement... One person has died, and we are still getting updates on the losses... We will immediately work on providing relief," Soumya told news agency ANI.

However, how the fire erupted in the slum area of Delhi will be investigated after the cooling operations.

