RJD workers protest against Sanjay Yadav outside Lalu-Rabri's residence

Patna, Nov 17 The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), already reeling from its poor performance in the Bihar Assembly elections, witnessed open dissent on Monday evening as angry party workers launched a protest outside the residence of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi in Patna.

The workers demonstrated against Rajya Sabha MP and key Tejashwi Yadav advisor Sanjay Yadav, blaming him for the party’s electoral collapse.

The RJD’s crushing defeat has triggered a rebellion-like atmosphere within the party.

Adding to the turmoil is the growing resentment among party cadres over what they describe as the mistreatment of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya.

Soon after Tejashwi Yadav was formally elected leader of the RJD legislative party on Monday, dozens of party workers gathered outside Rabri Devi’s residence.

They raised slogans demanding that Sanjay Yadav be sent back to Haryana.

Sanjay Yadav, originally from Haryana, has long been a close associate of Tejashwi Yadav and is often referred to as the “Chanakya” of the RJD.

But following the electoral setback, he has become the primary target of internal anger.

The backlash intensified after Rohini Acharya publicly criticised Sanjay Yadav and another close aide of Tejashwi, Rameez Nemat Khan.

Rohini accused both of mishandling political strategy and influencing key decisions that, according to her, led to the party’s downfall.

In a dramatic turn, Rohini Acharya alleged that she was humiliated by Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, and Rameez Nemat Khan.

She announced that she was severing ties with her brother and urged the media to question Tejashwi and his two associates directly over what she described as their behaviour and role in the electoral defeat.

The internal discord has come at a time when the party is attempting to regroup after its electoral loss, but the mounting protests and Rohini Acharya’s explosive allegations have further deepened the crisis within the RJD.

