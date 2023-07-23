Robbers snatch police officer’s cell phone during morning walk in Guwahati

Guwahati, July 23 : Robbers have snatched the cell phone of Law and Order DIG Vivek Raj Singh while he was on a routine morning walk in his residential area in Guwahati, Assam.

Police said that DIG Singh was on a morning stroll on Sunday when thieves stole his cell phone in the Ulubaria area of the city.

Police have started to investigate the case.

Earlier, the burglars forced their entry into the residence of senior police officer Tapan Kumar Deka, who is currently the director of the Intelligence Bureau.

Deka wasn't home at the time of the incident.

