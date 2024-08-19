Robbery at Gunpoint in Bhopal: Agniveer and Six Others Arrested for Looting Rs 50 Lakh From Jewellery Shop; CCTV Video Surfaces

A video featuring an Agniveer from the Indian Army, and six accomplices involved in a robbery at a jewellery shop in Bhopal has gone viral. They stole over Rs 50 lakh at gunpoint. Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra reported that the main accused, Mohit Singh Baghel, an Agniveer on leave from Pathankot, visited Bhopal to meet his brother-in-law. Baghel planned the robbery to settle his brother-in-law's home loan and have some money left for leisure.

On August 13, Baghel and his friend Akash Rai executed the robbery, threatening a shop employee while brandishing a pistol in CCTV footage. After fleeing with the stolen jewelry and cash, police began scanning around 400 CCTV cameras within a 20-kilometer radius. Commissioner Mishra stated that four police teams analyzed the footage, identifying Baghel. A reward of Rs 50,000 was offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. The police determined that Baghel had conducted nighttime surveillance of the shop prior to the robbery.

A man who is an #Agniveer from the #IndianArmy and six others have been arrested in connection with robbing jewellery and cash worth over Rs 50 lakh after storming into a jewellery shop in #Bhopal and holding the shop employee at gunpoint.



According to Bhopal Police Commissioner… pic.twitter.com/jjWYopgyNt — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) August 19, 2024

Also Read: One held for sexual assault of Nagaland woman in Bengaluru

The police have requested Baghel's details from the Indian Army for verification. Besides Baghel and Rai, those arrested include Vikas Rai (Akash's brother), Monika Rai (Akash's sister), Amit Rai (Akash's brother-in-law), Gayatri Rai (Akash's mother), and Abhay Mishra (Akash's friend). The arrested accomplices possessed the stolen goods and aided Baghel and Rai in executing the crime, with Abhay Mishra providing the pistol to Baghel.