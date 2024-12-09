Robust sports infrastructure developed in Assam’s Sarupathar: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 9 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that a robust sports infrastructure was developed in Assam’s Sarupathar assembly constituency - a region in the state that gave two renowned athletes - Lovlina Borgohain and Nayanmoni Saikia.

Sarma on Monday dedicated to the people an indoor stadium and laid the foundation of a swimming pool at a function held at Sarupathar.

The Chief Minister said that a robust landscape for sports has been created in Sarupathar which is very much evident in the area. The indoor stadium built with a financial outlay of Rs 2 crore has the provision for two synthetic badminton courts and two table tennis courts.

He also said that the swimming pool in Sarupathar will be built for Rs 75 lakh using the CSR fund of Numaligarh Refinery.

Sarma also stated that work for Lovlina Borgohain sports complex at Sarupathar is going on in full swing. These infrastructures once fully completed will give a sense of encouragement among the young generation which would also be helpful in producing national and international level sportspersons in Sarupathar.

The Chief Minister on the occasion asked the local legislator to attract people to participate in the sports movement started in Sarupathar.

He also said that every sportsperson in Sarupathar has the potential to bloom and flourish like Lovlina Borgohain and Nayanmani Saikia.

The Chief Minister further called upon the parents to take steps to inculcate love for sports in their wards. He said that sports lead to good and robust health. He, therefore, asked the youth to nurture a love for sports as it will help them to possess good physical and mental health, which in return can help them to join the defence forces.

Meanwhile Sarma today inaugurated the 100 bedded Sarupathar Co-District Civil Hospital. He also dedicated an oxygen plant built with the CSR fund of Numaligarh Refinery at a function held at Sarupathar today.

Terming the day as important for the people of Sarupathar, the Chief Minister said that the Co-District hospital built with a financial outlay of Rs. 15 crore has facilities like nine out-patient departments, an operation theatre, an emergency ward, a resuscitation room, special newborn care unit, medicine and paediatric ward, two labour rooms etc.

Moreover, the oxygen plant built with the help of the CSR fund of Numaligarh Refinery Limited will help the hospital in giving critical care during emergency. He also said that many more advanced medical care will be added to the hospital.

--IANS

tdr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor