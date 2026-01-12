Role of private sector in medical services is important: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Jan 12 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said all responsible institutions that prioritise ethics, transparency and public welfare while partnering in the state’s health goals are welcome in the state.

Along with a strong public healthcare framework, the role of the private sector in diagnostics and medical services is also extremely important for residents.

The Chief Minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Prem Sagar Cardiac Hospital at the Vivekanand Arogya Kendra, operated by Bharat Vikas Parishad Maharana Pratap Trust in Gurugram.

Paying tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his 163rd birth anniversary, the Chief Minister also extended greetings to the people of the state on Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

CM Saini said the Haryana government has consistently worked to ensure that every citizen of the state has access to affordable, accessible and effective healthcare services. Institutions like Vivekanand Arogya Kendra are strengthening these efforts at the grassroots.

Inspired by the Prime Minister’s Fit India message, the state government has expanded modern diagnostic and treatment facilities to the common people.

The government has ensured that no poor citizen is deprived of treatment due to a lack of funds. Under the Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Scheme, 1.34 crore cards have been issued in the state so far, through which claims of Rs 4,500 crore have been provided for the treatment of about 25 lakh patients.

In addition, all senior citizens above 70 years of age are being provided free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh annually under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, under which claims amounting to Rs 53.57 crore have been given for the treatment of 26,513 elderly people so far.

The Chief Minister said the government is ensuring that government hospitals in every district are equipped with modern medical facilities comparable to private hospitals.

In the first phase, such facilities have already been started in 10 district hospitals, while work to develop these facilities in 12 more district hospitals is in progress.

The objective is to ensure that quality and accessible treatment are available to the common citizen within their own district.

--IANS

vg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor