RPF orders probe as miscreants pelt stones on train in Gujarat

Navsari, Oct 19 The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Thursday ordered an inquiry after miscreants pelted stones on the Bandra-Jaipur superfast express in this Gujarat district.

In the incident that took place on October 18 night, window of a coach were shattered. However, no injuries were reported.

An official complaint, in consonance with Section 154 of the Railway Act, has been lodged against unidentified miscreants, an official shared.

The incident occurred near the Maroli railway station, which lies within the precincts of the Navsari and Surat districts.

Detailed reports, as disseminated by the Western Railway authorities, confirm these specifics.

Upon impact, the window glass of the B3 coach, particularly adjacent to seats 41 and 42, shattered but passengers occupying the said seats escaped unscathed. The matter is still under investigation.

