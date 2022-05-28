RRB NTPC 2022 CBT 2 exam dates announced, check details

The Railway Recruitment Board has announced the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam date 2022 for pay level 2, 3, and 5 on the official website. The exam will be held in an online computer-based mode in 21 regions across the country between June 12 to June 17.

RRB also released the official statement which reads, "A candidate appearing for CBT-2 for different levels and on different dates will have different e-call letter for each level/date. A candidate will be scheduled for all his exams in the same city, but the exam center may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip. The exams for a particular level will be scheduled in a single shift for the candidates belonging to one RRB."

The RRB paper will consist total of 120 marks, in three sessions general knowledge, mathematics, and general intelligence and reasoning. The examination period will be of 90 minutes.