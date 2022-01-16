Rs 1.20 Cr cash award, job given to Wrestler Virender Singh: Haryana sports dept

Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Department Director Pankaj Nain on Sunday said that Padma Shri awardee, speech and hearing impaired wrestler Virender Singh, who had reiterated his demand to the Haryana government to recognize him as a para-athlete, has already been given 1.20 crore of cash award by the state government and offered him a job which he refused to take.

"Virender has already been given 1.20 cr of cash award by Haryana government, which is highest in the country. He is already working in the sports department, Haryana. He was offered a group B post on par with Paralympians, which he refused to take," the Director tweeted.

"The committee to look into his grievances have already been formed having past Olympians and Paralympians medalists, which is expected to give a report soon," he further tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, Padma Shri awardee, speech and hearing impaired wrestler Virender Singh reiterated his demand to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to recognise the state's deaf sportspersons, like him, as para-athletes.

Earlier in November last year, the wrestler staged a sit-in demonstration outside the Haryana Bhawan in Delhi demanding Haryana Chief Minister to recognise the state's deaf sportspersons, like him, as para-athletes.

After the demonstration, Khattar had promised to provide justice to the speech and hearing impaired grappler, the wrestler stated.

Rambir Singh, Virender's brother had earlier alleged that in 2017, the Haryana government had announced a Rs 6 crore incentive for Virender, which his brother is yet to receive.

Singh received the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind last year.

( With inputs from ANI )

