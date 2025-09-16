Rs 2 crore cash seized in ACB raids on Telangana official

Hyderabad, Sep 16 Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday seized over Rs 2 crore cash, unearthing properties during the raids on the premises of an official of the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL).

Sleuths of the anti-graft agency conducted searches at 11 locations linked to Ambedkar Erugu, Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) and his relatives since Tuesday morning.

Ambedkar, who works as the ADE in Ibrahimbagh, Hyderabad, allegedly amassed huge wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

ACB said a disproportionate assets case has been registered against Ambedkar.

Movable and immovable properties, including a house, a building (G+5), two open plots in the prime locations of Hyderabad, 1000 yards of farm land, a chemical company (Amthar Chemicals) in 10 acres of land at Penpahad in Suryapet district, gold ornaments and two four-wheelers along with Rs 2.18 crore cash were unearthed, the ACB said. Further investigation was on in the case.

This is the second major case of disproportionate assets detected by the ACB in less than a month.

On August 19, the ACB had unearthed assets of over Rs 5 crore during raids on a Tahsildar.

The officials conducted searches at seven locations linked to Bandi Nageswara Rao, Tahsildar of Warangal Fort Mandal in Warangal district.

Meanwhile, a court sentenced a Tahsildar to one year imprisonment in a corruption case registered against him by the ACB.

Ch. Srinivas Raju, Tahsildar, Thirumalagiri Mandal, Nalgonda district, has been convicted for the offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for one year.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the accused. He will have to undergo simple imprisonment for one month in case of default on fine payment.

According to the ACB, the Tahsildar was trapped by the ACB on December 30, 2011, when he demanded an accepted Rs 1 lakh bribe from the complainant for doing an official favour that is mutation of his agricultural lands in the revenue records and to issue pattadar pass books.

