Rs 200 Crore Extortion case: Sukesh Chandrasekhar seeks transfer of his case to another judge

New Delhi [India], April 10 : Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is facing several cases of corruption under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and PMLA has moved an application before the Principle and District Judge of Patiala House Court seeking transfer of his case proceedings related to alleged Rs 200 extortion case to another Judge.

The case is presently investigating by the Economic offence wings of Delhi police. The Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik is presently examining the matter.

In a handwritten application, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has filed a transfer petition on the grounds of "Bias" on the part of the Trial Court Judge.

Certain instances include the fact that similar reliefs are being granted to other accused but not to him and his wife, said his lawyer Anant Malik.

The Principle and District Judge Dharmesh Sharma on Monday issued notice for comments of the Trial Court and listed the matter for further hearing on April 17, 2023.

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in January this year has filed a supplementary chargesheet against Pinki Ir, co-accused in connection investigation of the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Chandrasekhar.

According to Delhi police Mumbai-based Pinky Ir is said to be a close aide of Chandrashekhar and introduced him to bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

The fresh supplementary also mentioned the progress taken place through the recording of various statements including Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi etc

The chargesheet was filed before the Additional Sessions Judge Shailendra Malik. Ir was arrested by the EOW of Delhi Police in November 2022.

Court earlier noted the submissions of the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police stated that we have arrested the accused to prevent the accused from causing the evidence of the offence to disappear or tampering with such evidence in any manner, to prevent the accused from making any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case so as to dissuade him from disclosing such facts to the court or to the police and to ensure the presence of accused before the court.

Earlier, Delhi Police stated that the accused Pinky Ir used to portray him (Sukesh) to be a business tycoon and the accused used to be instrumental to facilitate certain Bollywood personalities to contact with main accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

This ED case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is accused of cheating and extorting Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh, who was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to get bail for her husband.

Chandrasekhar reportedly persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail and promised to manage bail for her husband.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September last year for their alleged role in the duping case.

The Delhi Police has so far arrested 13 people in connection with the case. The ED suspects that Chandrasekhar had extorted money from several people while he was in jail.

At the time of the incident, Chandrashekhar was lodged in Delhi's Rohini jail and was running an extortion racket from behind the bars.

In September, the ED had arrested two aides of jailed conmen against whom the Delhi Police recently invoked stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Orgsed Crime Act (MCOCA).

Chandrasekhar was allegedly running the cheating and extortion racket in connivance with jail officials and some associates outside.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor