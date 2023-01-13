Rs 200-crore extortion case: "Utmost faith in judicial process..." Nora Fatehi Counsel

Nora Fatehi on Friday stated before the Metropolitan Magistrate of Patiala House Court that she has "utmost faith in the judicial process" and she has "proved" that through her conduct in the ongoing probe in the Rs 200-crore extortion case.

"Today my client appeared before Court and gave a statement before the magistrate to assist the investigation. Her conduct has been compliant since she has the utmost faith in judicial process as well as laws of this country," Nora Fatehi's advocate Vikram Singh Chauhan said.

"She has, time and again, proved, through her conduct that, in all bona fides, despite her contractual liabilities, she ensures, she assists the investigating agencies whenever the need arises," he added.

Actor Nora Fatehi recorded her statement before the Metropolitan Magistrate Akriti Mahendru in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case being investigated by EOW of Delhi Police.

She had earlier also joined the investigation in EOW office.

This case is involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Recently Actor Nikki Tamboli , Model Sofia Singh and Chahat Khanna had also recorded their statement in the same case before the Metropolitan Magistrate of Patiala House Court.

Nora Fatehi recently also files a criminal Defamation case agianst Jacqueline Fernandez alongwith several Media Organizations.

She has claimed that Jacqueline Fernandez's statement has caused harm to her reputation for malicious reasons.

Nora Fatehi, in the criminal defamation case, stated that she is aggrieved of defamatory remarks made by Jacqueline Fernandez initially which was further carried forward and circulated by the other accused persons (Media organizations), all of whom were acting in connivance with each other and a conspiracy by Jacqueline Fernandez to ensure the financial, social, and personal the downfall of the complainant (Fatehi) was hatched and enacted by the said actions.

Fatehi in a defamation case alleged that Jacqueline also maliciously attempted to absolve herself from her actions in another criminal proceedings which are absolutely unrelated to the complainant.It has started to become evident that the aforementioned rivals being unable to compete with the complainant fairly in the industry have started to try and tarnish her reputation which would cause her loss of work and hence would open up greener pastures for her rivals in the industry.

"It is also pertinent to submit here that the reputation of any person in the film industry is an asset and any denting in the same would cause huge and irreparable damage to their career," Bollywood Actor Nora Fatehi said in her statement.

Nora through her advocates Vikram Singh Chauhan, Umair Ahmed and Tanisha stated that Jacqueline made a "false statement" which was "unnecessary and unwarranted".

She "unnecessarily dragged the complainant" and "defamed her as she is in the same industry and is fully aware that any artist's business and career is solely based on their reputation.Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez both are recently questioned by different investigation agencies in the 200 Crore Extortion case involving alleged Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and others.

