Rs 2.31 cr, 1 kg gold found in Jaipur's Yojana Bhavan almirah, DoIT officer in custody

Jaipur, May 21 The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered an FIR against the Joint Director of Department of Information Technology & Communication (DoIT) System Analyst, Ved Prakash Yadav in connection with the recovery of Rs 2.31 crore and one kg gold from the Government Almirah of Yojana Bhawan, situated in Secretariat in Jaipur.

Jaipur Commissionerate Police took Yadav into custody on Saturday. After this, the matter was given to the ACB and the accused was handed over to the ACB. Sources said that this amount of corruption done in the purchase of CCTV got captured in the CCTV itself.

A team of the Commissionerate reached the ACB headquarters late Saturday night and informed the ACB officials about the bribe. During this a CCTV footage was also given. In this footage, Ved Prakash Yadav is seen hiding a bag full of money in the cupboard on May 8. It is clearly visible in the CCTV that after the duty was over, Ved Prakash went to the basement with a laptop bag on his shoulder. He opened the lock of the cupboard and kept the bag. Thereafter, he left from there. This is the same almirah from which the police got Rs 2.31 crore and one kg of gold.

This bribe was taken by the accused to buy CCTV cameras. Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava told media that Yadav was taken into custody. Thereafter an inquiry took place and the matter became clear. Police had to watch CCTV footage of more than 30 days to zero in on the accused. At the same time, a police team interrogated more than 50 officers and employees of this department.

