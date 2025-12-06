Rs 300 cr budget ready for setting up Babri mosque at Beldanga, says Humayun Kabir after laying foundation stone

Kolkata, Dec 6 A budget of Rs 300 crore is ready for setting up the Babri Mosque at Beldanga in minority-dominated Murshidabad district, which will be on the lines of the original structure at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh which was demolished on December 6, 1992, claimed MLA Humayun Kabir after laying the foundation stone for the proposed mosque in Murshidabad on Saturday afternoon.

The now-suspended Trinamool Congress legislator also claimed that even the Calcutta High Court, on Friday, had endorsed that he was doing nothing wrong or unconstitutional by announcing the setting up of a mosque at Beldanga or laying the foundation stone on Saturday.

“We have a total budget of Rs 300 crore for setting up this mosque. There will also be a school and a hospital adjacent to the mosque.

He also said that besides a school and hospital, there will be parks and hotels for the accommodation of pilgrims on the mosque-adjacent land.

Thereafter, he said that even a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday endorsed that his initiative relating to the mosque at Beldanga was neither wrong nor unconstitutional.

“I heard that some vested interests have announced a Rs 1 crore award for my head. If anyone thinks that miscreants from Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh will come here and take away the construction bricks for the mosque, they are mistaken. No one will be able to touch me,” Kabir claimed.

Speaking on the occasion, he once again said that he will announce his new political party on December 22 and also announce the names of the office bearers of the new party on that day. Before that, he said, he would be resigning as the legislator from the Bharatpur constituency in Murshidabad district.

Previously, Kabir had also announced that his party plans to field several candidates in the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2026 and will concentrate mainly on the minority-dominated Assembly constituencies. He had also claimed that if necessary, his party would contest the elections in alliance with the CPI(M)-led Left Front in West Bengal.

