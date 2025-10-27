Rs 303 crore push for agri markets as Tripura targets self-reliance, jobs: Minister

Agartala, Oct 27 Tripura aims to achieve self-reliance and ensure employment in every household, Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Monday, adding that the state's Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department has spent Rs 303 crore over the past seven years to develop agricultural markets.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath, while inaugurating a multi-storied office building for the Agriculture and Horticulture departments under one roof at Udaipur and the Rajarbag Primary Rural Market in Gomati district, said that the government has spent Rs 9 crore for the multi-storied office building and Rs 2.27 crore for the primary rural market.

He said that for Tripura to become self-reliant, the development of agricultural infrastructure is essential, and keeping this goal in mind, the present state government has undertaken extensive initiatives to improve market infrastructure across the state.

"Our main aim is to become a self-reliant India and a self-sufficient Tripura. We want employment in every house. It is not possible to give government jobs to everyone, but we can provide employment opportunities, which are also the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said the Minister.

He said the BJP government is providing employment opportunities in every household.

"Before 2018, the previous government had spent Rs 20 crore, but in the last seven years, we have spent Rs 303 crore for the development of the agriculture market," said Nath, who also holds the Power portfolio.

"Majority of the agriculture markets have been completed. We must not only focus on production but also on selling those products. Earlier, farmers were never given respect. They are getting respect and support now under our government and Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. Farmers are like gods who provide food to us," said the Agriculture Minister.

Over 120 agriculture markets were sanctioned, and out of them 50 have already been completed, while work is underway for 70 markets. In addition to the 120 markets, 60 more agriculture markets will be set up, with one market in each Assembly constituency.

He further said that everyone must respect farmers.

"All public representatives must remember that life is like a notebook -- the first and last pages are filled by God, representing birth and death, and the middle pages are blank, which we have to fill ourselves with. Gomati district has been recognised as the best district in production of various crops. This district needs more development. The central and state governments are working jointly for the betterment of the state. We must maintain the cleanliness of the markets," Nath added.

During the event, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Rampada Jamatia, Jitendra Majumder, Abhishek Debroy, Sanjoy Manik Tripura, Pathan Lal Jamatia and Ranjit Das, all MLAs, were present.

