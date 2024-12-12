Rs 36.07 crore tribal products sold through TRIFED in FY24: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 12 A total of 4,990 tribal artisans and suppliers linked to the Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) have recorded a sale of Rs 36.07 crore in 2023-24 from distribution of tribal products, including organic and handicraft items, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Highlighting the activities on e-marketing channels like Amazon.com, Flipkart.com, Paytm, Snapdeal.com and GeM, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey told the Lok Sabha, in a written reply, that TRIFED's sale in 2022-23 was Rs 35.74 crore and in 2021-22 it was Rs 43.42 crore.

During 2023-24, the Federation procured tribal products worth Rs 18.04 crore. In 2022-23, it procured products worth Rs 15.20 crore and in 2021-2022, it procured Rs 29 crore, the MoS said.

On a query on steps to promote the sale and marketing of tribal produce in the country, the MoS said that the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, through TRIFED, is implementing the scheme 'Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission' (PMJVM), wherein TRIFED provides backward linkages through empanelment of tribal artisans and suppliers for procurement of tribal products including organic and handicraft items.

Talking about TRIFED's forward linkages, the MoS said it arranges for the sale of tribal products in the market through its 'Tribes India' outlets and e-commerce portal 'tribesindia.com' apart from other e-marketing channels like Amazon.com, Flipkart.com, Paytm, Snapdeal.com and GeM.

The MoS said TRIFED also organises and participates in national and international festivals and melas to provide platforms to the tribal artisans to showcase their products and connect them to potential buyers, thereby allowing them to enhance their entrepreneurship activities.

Replying to a question if TRIFED also organises and participates in national and international festivals to provide platforms to tribal artisans to showcase their products and connect them to potential buyers, the MoS said under the PMJVM scheme, the Ministry also provides funds to TRIFED for the establishment of Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) for value addition activities of Minor Forest Products (MFPs) and non-MFPs.

In activities in Odisha, the MoS informed the member that 173 VDVKs, impacting about 50,000 tribal beneficiaries, have been sanctioned in Odisha.

A VDVK from the Kandhamal Parliamentary constituency of Odisha has partnered with a corporate agency to supply turmeric from the region, the MoS said.

