Rs 50k reward on the head of Bihar minister's nephew

Patna, Jan 7 The Purnea police on Friday announced a Rs 50,000 reward on the head of Bihar cabinet minister Leshi Singh's nephew in connection with the murder of former district councillor Vishwajeet Singh alias Rintu Singh.

The nephew of the Bihar minister was identified as Ashish Kumar Singh alias Athiya.

Ashish Kumar Singh is on the run since an FIR under relevant IPC sections of murder, was registered in Sarsi police station on November 11, 2021.

Rintu Singh was gunned down near Sarsi police station on November 11.

Rintu's wife Anulika Singh, the former district councillor of Purnea, had registered the FIR against Ashish Kumar Singh.

"Ashish Kumar Singh alias Athiya is a notorious criminal of the district. He is facing the charge of the murder of Rintu Singh. As he is absconding since then, we have put a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head," said Daya Shankar, SP of Purnea.

"We have also asked STF to search for the accused in other districts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh or in other states. Besides, we have given necessary directions to SDPO Banmakkhi and SHO Sarsi to mount technical surveillance on him to trace his location," Daya Shankar said.

On Thursday, Rintu Singh's close aide Neeraj Jha was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Purnea.

Jha was killed just 500 meters away from Khajanchi Hat police station in the district. Eyewitnesses said that two bike-borne assailants wearing face masks and helmets opened fire at Jha. He was travelling on a bike. Jha fell on the road and a bullet hit him from behind.

In a complaint to the police, the family members of Jha alleged that the accused involved in the murder of Rintu Singh, were instrumental in the murder of Jha.

