RSS chief lauds India's 'balanced approach' in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday lauded the Centre for its "balanced approach" in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and noted that the war has increased the security and economic issues for the country.

Bhagwat, who was addressing the conclusion ceremony of an RSS organisation training programme in Nagpur, also referred to Western countries supplying weapons during the conflict, saying western nations used to pit India and Pakistan against each other to test their own ammunition.

He said India has to speak the truth but has to take a balanced approach.

"Fortunately, India has taken a balanced approach in Russia- Ukraine crisis. It neither supported the attack nor opposed Russia. It did not help Ukraine in the war but has been providing them with other aid. India is continuously asking Russia to hold talks with Ukraine," Bhagwat said.

"Those who are opposing have no pure intents either. They are supplying arms to Ukraine, it's like when the western nations used to pit India and Pakistan against each other in the past and test their own ammunition. Something like that is going on here," he added.

He said India should become more powerful and it would then be in a position to prevent a crisis.

"Had Indian been adequately powerful, it would've stopped the war but it can't - its power is still rising, but it's not complete. Why doesn't China stop them? Because it can see something in this war. This war has enhanced security and economic issues for nations like us," Bhagwat said.

"We will have to further strengthen our efforts, and we will have to become powerful. If India had such power in its hands, then such an incident would not have come before the world," he added.

Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24 and a war is raging between the two countries since then.

( With inputs from ANI )

