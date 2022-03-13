RSS General Secretary Hosabale thanks people of Gujarat for support to Sangh

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale thanked the people of Gujarat for giving full support to the work of the Sangh for decades.

Addressing a press briefing on Sunday, Dattatreya informed that over 1200 members of the RSS attended the annual "All India Representatives Meet" which commenced on March 11.

"Today is the last day of the All India Representatives Meet. We have come to your city. The people of Gujarat have given full support to the work of the Sangh for decades. On behalf of the Sangh, we thank the people of Gujarat."

He said that the centenary year of the RSS is approaching so it is going to be organizing various programmes marking the 100th anniversary.

All India Representatives Meet was held at Nishkalanki Narayan Tirthdham at Pirana, Ahmedabad. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat among others was present on the last day of the 'All India Representatives Meet' on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

