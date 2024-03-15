RSS ideologue S. Gurumurthy takes mediatory role to rope in PMK to NDA fold

Chennai, March 15 Senior ideologue of the RSS and noted Chartered Accountant, S.Gurumurthy, has taken up the mediatory role to rope in the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK ), the political outfit of Vanniyar community.

Sources said that the PMK State President Anbumani Ramadoss had come to the Chennai residence of S.Gurumurthy and had a meeting with the highly respected RSS ideologue. BJP Tamil Nadu State President K. Annamalai was also present during the meeting.

PMK which was an ally of the NDA in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The party has also a solid vote share in several pockets of the state, especially in the northern and western regions of the state.

After AIADMK snapped ties with the BJP, PMK has been oscillating between the BJP and AIADMK to choose its alliance partner. While PMK founder S. Ramadoss wants an alliance with the AIADMK, his son and PMK State President Anbumani Ramadoss want an alliance with the BJP.

Sources said that Gurumurthy enjoys an excellent personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the idea is to seal the deal with the PMK on Friday before PM Modi’s proposed visit to the state.

PM Modi will address a public gathering at Kanniyakumari on Friday.

Sources said that Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T.T.V Dhinakaran who has already sealed a deal with the BJP was also present in the meeting with Gurumurthy.

