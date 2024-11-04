RSS Leader Ashwini Kumar Murder Case: Accused M V Marshook Gets Life Imprisonment

The Thalassery Additional District Sessions Court on Monday has sentenced the third accused M V Marshook to life imprisonment for the murder of RSS leader Ashwini Kumar, ANI reported. According to reports, the court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on Marshook, who was the third accused in the case.

Out of 14 National Development Front (NDF) workers implicated in the case, the court acquitted 13 workers.



In a ruling on Saturday, the court acquitted 13 out of 14 workers from the National Development Front (NDF) who were implicated in the case.

Ashwini Kumar, who served as the district convener of the Hindu Aikyavedi and as the Boudhik Sikshan Pramukh of the RSS in Kannur, was fatally stabbed on March 10, 2005, while traveling from Kannur to Peravoor.