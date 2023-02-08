RSS Mohan Bhagwat receives ISI, Naxalite's threat ahead of his visit to Bhagalpur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has received threats from ISI, Naxalies and fundamentalists, ahead of his visit to Bhagalpur on February 10, informed the Senior Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar.

The police in the district have been alerted by the administration. Adequate security arrangements have been made for Bhagwat's visit.

SSP Anand Kumar and Sub Divisional Magistrate Dhananjay Kumar are alert and are in constant touch with the people of the Mahasabha. At the same time, SSP has also inspected the cave of Maharshi, which Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to visit.

"We are alert, SSP has also inspected. Regarding security, there will be no problem ensuring the appointment of police forces at various places. There will be the deployment of forces at sensitive places," SDM told ANI.

"There is a continuous dialogue with the committee. There will also be CCTV surveillance, as well as police forces, will be deployed in plain clothes," SDM added.

"He is a Z plus protectee. Preparations are being made for the security arrangements regarding the program venue and traffic," the SSP told ANI.

It may be noted that on February 10, Sadhguru's residence will be inaugurated at Kuppaghat ashram in Maharshi, as well as the poster of the documentary on Paramhans Maharaj will be inaugurated.

Many celebrities including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be present as the chief guest in the program.

Bhagwat's program will last for three hours and 45 minutes. He will also visit the famous cave of Maharishi Mehi's penance, after that there will be an address. Post that, he will leave for Naugachia.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor