RSSB Librarian Grade III Admit Card to Be Released on July 24 at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Know How to Download Hall Ticket

RSSB Librarian Grade III Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will release the admit card for the Librarian Grade III recruitment exam on July 24, 2025. Exam city slips are being made available today on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam will be conducted on July 27 in two shifts from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. A total of 548 librarian positions will be filled through this recruitment.

The exam will have multiple-choice questions with five options: A, B, C, D, and E. Options A to D are possible answers. Option E should be marked if the candidate does not wish to answer a question. Candidates must use a blue ballpoint pen to fill in only one circle from A to D per question. If they do not want to answer, they must fill in circle E.

Candidates will lose one-third of a mark for every unanswered question. If more than 10 percent of the questions are left blank, candidates will be disqualified from the exam. After the test, an extra 10 minutes will be given to check that one circle has been marked for each question.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to Download Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 ?

Visit the official website, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the link for Librarian Grade III admit card 2025 Enter the application number and date of birth Download the hall ticket and print a copy for future use

Candidates are advised to check the official websites regularly for updates and to carry a printed admit card to the examination centre.