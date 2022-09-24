R'than: Gehlot camp MLAs visit Sachin Pilot's residence

Jaipur, Sep 24 The political dynamics seem to be changing in Rajasthan as the MLAs of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's camp are seen visiting the residence of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot with some even rooting for Pilot as the next chief ministerial face.

Minister of State for Rural Development, Rajendra Singh Gudha, advocating for making Sachin Pilot the chief minister, has described the latter as the best face for Rajasthan chief minister.

"Ashok Gehlot has now decided to become the Congress president. After Gehlot, I believe there is no better face than Pilot in Congress. He will become the CM in Navratri I think. Sachin is a youth leader and carries out politics in his own way," Gudha said while interacting with the mediapersons in Jaipur.

He further said that the decision on the Chief Minister will now be taken up by the party high command.

"Whatever decision the high command takes, all Congress MLAs, we (six MLAs who came from BSP), independents and all our allies, will agree. This is an assured thing and there should be no contradiction.

"In 2023, we will contest the elections confidently, and the Congress government will again come to power as it has done a good job. If Sachin Pilot is the CM, then the face of the leader will also bring a difference," he added.

Another Congress leader Wajib Ali said: "We are with the party high command and Sachin Pilot. We can fight the current challenges in the country by being together. Congress is the only party which can bring in the difference."

It needs to be mentioned here that many leaders have jumped into the race for the new chief ministerial face even as the preparations were underway for the nomination of Chief Minister Gehlot for the post of president of the Indian National Congress.

Pilot has been holding meetings with the MLAs at his bungalow in Jaipur.

On Saturday morning, he met Sheo MLA Ameen Khan and Dhod MLA Parasram Mordia. Both these MLAs are considered to be of the Gehlot camp.

Pilot also met Congress MLAs in Rajasthan Assembly on Friday.

He was seen talking to Congress MLAs of all "factions".

These also include MLAs who have once been considered his "staunch opponents".

After meeting Rahul Gandhi, Pilot is seen quite active and is talking to all MLAs which is also being seen as the former deputy CM of Rajasthan getting a new responsibility.

