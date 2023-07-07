Ruckus inside Tripura Assembly, 5 Opposition MLAs suspended

Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 7 : A ruckus broke out between the MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Tipra MOTHA party during the Assembly session on Friday.

Later on, the Speaker suspended the five MLAs from the house for their unruly behaviour.

Leader of Opposition Animesh Debbarma raised a question over the issue of BJP MLA Jabad Lal Nath watching porn in the assembly in March but the Speaker said he will get back to him after some other important issues.

Reacting over the matter Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said, "It is unfortunate that the Hon'ble Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly didn't take any cognisance, let alone take action on the MLA Jadab Lal Nath, who was caught watching obscene content (porn) in the assembly (during the last session), but instead suspended 5 opposition MLAs (3 TIPRA Motha MLAs) who were demanding due action on the concerned MLA."

"If the government and the speaker are so much concerned about upholding the sanity and dignity of the house, then they must take prompt action against the MLA who brought shame to the whole state by his heinous act inside the temple of democracy," he added.

Upon this, the MLAs from the Opposition side started slogging, which turned into some scuffle between the two sides.

