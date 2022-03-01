Russia-Ukraine crisis: Karnataka deploys officials at Delhi, Mumbai to help evacuees return home

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the state has deployed two officials, one each at Mumbai and New Delhi, to help Karnataka students arriving from Ukraine reach their homes without any hassles.

"Efforts to bring back Kannadigas from Ukraine are on and two officials have been deployed at Mumbai and New Delhi to help Karnataka students arriving from Ukraine reach their homes without any hassles", Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The CM added that the students who are in the Northeastern part of Ukraine are facing problems. "The External Affairs Minister has been requested to make arrangements for their food and shelter and guide them to safety", said the Karnataka CM.

Bommai further said that Karnataka has requested special arrangements for Kannadigas as the Romanian border is getting crowded.

Till now 49 students of Karnataka have returned from Ukraine.

Over the last few days, Indian nationals are being evacuated on flights from Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania-- countries that share borders with Ukraine.

The Union government has launched Operation Ganga to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine. Special flights are being operated by Air India, SpiceJet and Indigo as part of the Operation Ganga mission.

As part of 'Operation Ganga' on Tuesday, the seventh flight carrying 182 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine reached Mumbai from Romania's Bucharest. After the special flights reached Mumbai and New Delhi, the evacuees are being facilitated to reach their respective states, where local administration is helping them to reach their homes.

