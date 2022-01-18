Russian diplomat Denis Alipov to return to India as Ambassador

New Delhi, Jan 18 There will be a key change in New Delhi's diplomatic circle, as Russian career diplomat Denis Alipov has been appointed as the new Ambassador to India.

He will succeed Nikolay Kudashev, who will be the new Russian Ambassador to Singapore.

Alipov is known as an India expert. He was Deputy Director on the Asia desk in the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry and served in the Russian embassy here earlier as deputy head.

According to a Russian Embassy statement, Denis Alipov, a career diplomat and dedicated India specialist with decades-long experience in this country, has been appointed the new Ambassador to India and will succeed Kudashev shortly.

His appointment comes soon after the summit between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, in which both the countries agreed to work together on a range of subjects.

