Russian man held with Sambar antlers at IGI airport

New Delhi, May 15 A Russian national has been arrested by the Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here for smuggling antlers of Sambar, officials said on Sunday.

A senior Customs official said that on the basis of baggage scanning by the airport security staff, the man was held.

He wanted to board a flight bound for Moscow on May 13.

"He was intercepted by the DIAL security staff during the scanning of baggage, and was handed over to Customs. Upon the detailed search, two antlers of Sambar were recovered from his baggage," the Customs official said.

The official said that they recovered the prohibited goods under the Wildlife Protection Act. The antlers were seized under Section 110 of Customs Act, and the man was arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act. Further investigation is underway.

