S Kultar Singh Sadhwan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

Aam Aadi Party MLA S Kultar Singh Sandhwan was on Monday unanimously elected as speaker of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, said Punjab Chief Minister's Office.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann proposed the name of S Sandhwan as Speaker, which was seconded by Cabinet Minister Harpal Cheema, added the CMO.

In the recently concluded Punjab assembly election, Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dethroned the Congress party in the state Assembly, winning 92 seats of the 117 constituencies, pushing Congress to the distant second at 18 seats. Shiromani Akali Dal won three seats and the BJP on two seats.

Bhagwant Mann took an oath of chief ministership on March 16 at Shaheed Bhagat Singh's ancestral village in Khatkar Kalan and inducted 10 ministers into the Cabinet on March 19.

( With inputs from ANI )

