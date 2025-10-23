Sabarimala gold scam case: Ex-official Murari Babu detained by SIT

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 23 Former Sabarimala Administrative Officer Murari Babu has been taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the Sabarimala gold misappropriation case.

He was taken into custody from his residence in Kottayam district around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was the responsible official at the Sabarimala temple when the alleged scam took place in 2019. He was suspended by the Travancore Devasom Board under which he is a top official.

Babu, after his detention, was brought to the SIT camp office in the state capital city. It will only be known during the day whether the SIT will go forward with other procedures.

Babu is an accused in cases related to the theft and illegal transport of gold-plated panels and frames from the temple.

The SIT first registered two separate FIRs and named 10 people as accused, including the prime accused -- Unnikrishnan Potti -- who has been arrested.

Babu is also an accused in both the FIRs.

The SIT, by now, after their probe, believes Babu was a key link in the conspiracy that spanned from 2019 to 2024.

It was during his tenure as Administrative Officer in 2019 that the practice of replacing gold plating on the Dwarapalaka plates and wooden frames with copper plating allegedly began.

Allegations against him also include the forging of records started under his supervision.

Ever since his name surfaced, Babu, however, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

He maintained that the mention of copper plating in the mahazar (official record) was based on a letter from the Tantri (chief priest).

Babu has always claimed that he only submitted a preliminary report, while the final approval came from higher authorities.

Meanwhile, the SIT continues recording statements of witnesses. The SIT has begun questioning security and temple staff who were on duty when the gold panels were removed from Sabarimala.

The local court has given custody of the first accused, Potti, to the SIT until October 30.

Even as the SIT continues its questioning, the SIT officials are likely to reach Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai for evidence collection.

