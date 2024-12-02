Sabarimala Pilgrims Banned from Entering Rivers and Forest Route Amid Heavy Rainfall in Kerala's Pathanamthitta

The district collectors of Idukki and Pathanamthitta, in their separate orders, announced that the temporary restrictions have been enforced to ensure the safety of pilgrims. S Prem Krishna, the District Collector of Pathanamthitta, stated that the ban on pilgrims entering rivers and bathing ghats in the district will remain in effect until the heavy rain warning is lifted.

The order stated that the heavy rainfall has increased the risk of flooding, waterlogging, landslides, and other disasters in low-lying areas. "The mountain regions and forests are particularly vulnerable to flash floods, landslides, and mudslides due to the intense rain. Residents and visitors to these areas are advised to remain extremely cautious," it added.

The order also highlighted the risk of water being released from reservoirs, strictly prohibiting any river crossing or bathing activities. Idukki District Collector V. Vigneshwari issued a ban on travel through the Mukkuzhy-Sathram forest route, effective until weather conditions improve. The police and forest departments have been instructed to take necessary actions.