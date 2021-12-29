SAD leader Ravipreet Singh Sidhu to join BJP in Delhi

Ravipreet Singh Sidhu, Treasurer and General Secretary of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will join BJP at 2 pm.

Ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly Polls, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Gurtej Singh Gundhiyana, President of United Christian Front Punjab Kamal Bakshi, Advocate in Punjab and Haryana High Court Madhumeet, Civic body member from Nihal Singh Wala, Jagdeep Singh Dhaliwal and Ex-MP from Sangoor Rajdev Khalsi have also joined the party on Tuesday.

Earlier, senior Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had joined the BJP on December 1.

( With inputs from ANI )

