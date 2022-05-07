Saddened to witness rising violence against doctors: CJI NV Ramana

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday expressed concern on rising violence against doctors and said that women, who form 50 per cent of our population and are the backbone of the family and society, therefore their health must find equal attention and reflection in our society and policies.

"I would also like to pay my tribute to the unending spirit of doctors, who work tirelessly round the clock for their patients. Doctors are mentors, guides, friends and counsellors. They should always remain active members of society, and solve problems faced by the people," CJI said at a book releasing event.

"Vaidyo Narayano Hari" is the aptest way to describe doctors. I am extremely saddened to witness rising violence against doctors. Several false cases are being lodged against upright and hardworking doctors. They need a better, and more secure, working environment," CJI said.

CJI said that "this is where professional medical associations assume great significance and they have to be proactive in highlighting the demands of doctors."

CJI Ramana, while addressing the book release event, said, "Women form 50 per cent of our population. They are the backbone of the family and society. Therefore, their health must find equal attention and reflection in our society and policies."

The book titled "Atlas of Breast Elastography and Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Cytology" is authored by three distinguished doctors, two radiologists and one pathologist.

According to CJI, their work precedes them, and they need no further introduction.

Elaborating on the book, CJI said it is through their decades of experience, that the authors have selected the most diverse of cases, to create a comprehensive guide for radiologists practising breast imaging in India and abroad. The book highlights the importance of FNAC as a cost-effective technique for evaluation of breast masses.

CJI also expressed concern for women's health and said that several socio-cultural factors prevent women from getting the best possible attention on health. "Women often end up taking care of others. However, when it comes to their own health, it is often suppressed and ignored. This adds on to existing issues, " CJI pointed out, and stressed that time has come to change the attitude surrounding women's health.

He also mentioned cervical cancer and said that he is informed that cervical cancer the second most prevalent cancer among women, is on the decline due to rising awareness and better support. He also pointed out Breast Cancer and said that it is becoming one of the leading causes of concern in our society.

"Considering the socio-economic considerations in our country, this disease can be a curse for the entire family. Right from diagnosis to treatment, at every stage, the patient has to shell out substantial amounts. Very few can afford such expenses," CJI said.

"This is because most cases get detected and diagnosed at the advanced stages, either due to existing stigma or lack of awareness," CJI said and also spoke on several corrective measures which can be taken to prevent it.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor