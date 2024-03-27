Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Discharged After Brain Surgery From Delhi Apollo Hospital (Watch Video)

Noted Spiritual leader, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was discharged from Delhi's Apollo Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev recently underwent an emergency brain surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi after suffering “life-threatening” bleeding in the skull.“He had a headache for the last four weeks. The headache was very severe, and he ignored it,” Dr Vinit Suri, Senior Consultant Neurologist Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, said in a video released by Isha Foundation.

“The headache got extremely severe by the March 15, 2024, afternoon when he arrived in Delhi… Sadhguru underwent an urgent MRI at 4:30 pm the same day, which revealed a massive bleed in the brain. There was evidence of a chronic bleed that had been ongoing in the last 3-4 weeks as well as fresh bleeding that had developed in the previous 24-48 hours of the examination,” as per the blog shared by Isha Foundation.“

On March 17, 2024, Sadhguru’s neurological status rapidly worsened along with weakness of the left leg and marked worsening of headache with recurrent vomiting. He was finally admitted,” the blog continued.The CT scan revealed a life-threatening situation, after which the spiritual leader underwent emergency brain surgery. He was taken off the ventilator after the surgery.

The Isha Foundation was founded by the 66-year-old spiritual guru. Sadhguru is also well known for starting several initiatives and environmental conservation projects including ‘Save Soil’ and ‘Rally for Rivers’.Following the news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X, sharing his conversation with Sadhguru. He wrote, “Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery." In his reply, Sadhguru wrote, “Beloved Pradhan Mantriji, I should not be a Concern to you. You have a Nation to conduct. Overwhelmed by your concern, on my way to recovery. Dhanyavad."