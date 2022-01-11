SAD's faith in judiciary's impartiality vindicated: Sukhbir Badal after Majithia gets anticipatory bail

After senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Bikram Singh Majithia was granted anticipatory bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday, party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said his faith in the complete impartiality of the judiciary had been vindicated.

The party president in its statement said, "The judiciary of our country is a bulwark against harassment and persecution. Whenever a law is wrongfully used for political purposes it is the judiciary that steps in to restore the dignity of the individual."

Sukhbir Badal said the SAD's contention that the Congress government was following a policy of personal and political vendetta against the top SAD leadership had also been proved by the recent developments.

"The Congress government was unmindful of the Covid crisis and even the deteriorating law and order situation in its quest to target the SAD. It even failed Punjabis by politicising the investigation into the cases of sacrilege due to its single-track policy of implicating the Akali leadership in these heinous crimes," he said.

The SAD chief said the party was optimistic that truth would prevail over falsehood. "It is a matter of record that a majority of the police officers refused to become party to the vendetta exercise of the Congress government."

"The Congress government was successful in registering a false case against Majithia after changing two state police chiefs and three directors of the Bureau of investigation," the SAD chief said.

Majithia, who previously served as a minister in the Punjab government, has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at SAS Nagar Police Station on the basis of a 2018 report submitted by the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF).

( With inputs from ANI )

