'Safety of Passengers, Priority of Delhi Metro': DMRC Launches Travel Safety Campaign After Saree Incident
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 9, 2024 05:06 PM2024-01-09T17:06:22+5:302024-01-09T17:06:32+5:30
With the aim of sensitizing commuters about safe travel in the wake of recent incidents, the Delhi Metro Rail ...
With the aim of sensitizing commuters about safe travel in the wake of recent incidents, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) decided to launch a campaign on Tuesday, January 9. The campaign's goal is to educate commuters about safe travel on the Metro, including aspects such as boarding and de-boarding, queuing for boarding, and using escalators.
दिल्ली मेट्रो के ज़िम्मेदार यात्री बने और दिल्ली मेट्रो के साथ सुरक्षित यात्रा करें, क्योंकि आपकी सुरक्षा दिल्ली मेट्रो की पहली प्राथमिकता है।#DelhiMetropic.twitter.com/AX4Lj4ibHc— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) January 9, 2024
The decision to launch the campaign comes after an incident at Inderlok, where a woman was dragged for several meters after her saree got stuck in the door. Unfortunately, she sustained severe injuries and died at the hospital two days later. A similar incident occurred at Guru Dronacharya Metro Station when a female passenger shoved her bag in the metro train doors to reopen them.
PHOTO | From installing new signages on train doors to social media messages, the Delhi Metro has started a travel safety campaign in the wake of a recent incident at Inderlok station where a woman was fatally injured after her saree was trapped in the door of a moving coach.… pic.twitter.com/rais7VkRdI— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 9, 2024
DMRC also released a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the caption, "Be a responsible passenger of Delhi Metro and travel safely with Delhi Metro, as your safety is the first priority of Delhi Metro."Open in app