Sagar Dhankar murder case: Delhi HC grants 2-weeks to reply on pleas seeking Sushil Kumar's interim bail cancellation

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted two weeks' time to file a reply and medical documents on two pleas seeking cancellation of interim bail granted to wrestler Sushil Kumar on the ground of surgery of his wife.

Sushil Kumar is one of the 18 accused in the Sagar Dhankar Murder case.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav granted two weeks' time to the counsel appearing on behalf of Sushil Kumar. The matter has been listed for the next hearing on December 5, 2022.

Advocate Sumit Shokeen appeared for Sushil Kumar and sought time to file certain medical documents which would show the medical condition of Sushil Kumar's wife.

Previously, the Delhi High court had issued notice on two pleas seeking cancellation of Kumar's interim bail on Thursday.

The pleas moved by Ashok Dhankhad, the father of Sagar Dhankar, through advocate Sameer Kumar submitted that the trial court while granting interim bail to Sushil Kumar, failed to appreciate the threat aspect to the victims and witnesses.

The trial court also failed to appreciate the fact that Savi, wife of Sushil Kumar, is the daughter of wrestler Mahabali Satpal.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar was granted this interim bail on November 4 for the surgery of his wife who is suffering from lower back pain. Her surgery was scheduled for November 7.

The court had directed to deploy two security personnel for his surveillance and security.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand had granted interim bail to Sushil Kumar till November 12 on furnishing a personal bond of Rs One lakh and two sureties in the like amount. The court had imposed many strict conditions while granting bail.

The court said, "Keeping in view the medical condition of the wife of the accused and also considering the fact that there are two minor children, this Court is of the view that the presence of the applicant/accused will be required, he is ordered to be released on interim bail till 12.11.2022 on his furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 1 Lakh with two sureties in the like amount."

The court had further directed him to surrender before the concerned Jail Superintendent afterthe expiration of his interim bail period on November 13, 2022.

As deploying two security personnel would incur additional expenditure on the concerned authority, it is directed that amount of Rs 10,000 per day will be borne by the accused for the deployment of security persons/policemen for keeping surveillance over the activities of the accused and also for the security of the accused, the court had directed.

The amount of Rs 10,000 per day will be deposited with the concerned Jail Superintendent in advance. He is further directed not to threaten the prosecution witnesses or tamper with evidence or indulge in any crime.

The court said that the accused shall share his phone's live location as and when required by the Investigating Officer.

In case, it is prima facie brought to the notice of the Court that the applicant/accused is violating the said conditions, the interim bail granted to him shall be liable to be canceled.

It was also submitted by Sushil Kumar's counsel, advocate Sumit Shokeen that during the treatment of his wife, who was advised operation on August 10, 2022 but it could not be conducted.

Similarly, on September 19, 2022, a reference for surgery was also made by Acharya Shree Bhikshu Government Hospital, Moti Nagar, Delhi.

The latest medical document of Sushil Kumar's wife, dated November 1 mentioned that surgery was to be conducted on November 7.

The medical history of the applicant reveals that she has been suffering from acute lower back pain and the same could not be got operated on, the bail plea submitted.

It was submitted that the wife of the applicant namely Mrs. Savi is suffering from severe lower back pain since long and at different intervals.

It was further submitted that somewhere in the second week of August 2021, she had acute Neck and Spinal pain and there was restricted neck movement, after which the doctor advised her certain medicines and exercises.

( With inputs from ANI )

