Sagar Singh Rawat takes over command of Jammu Air Force Station

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 10 : Air Commodore Gurjot Singh Bhullar Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) handed over the command of Air Force Station Jammu on Monday to Air Commodore Sagar Singh Rawat.

The Air officer, in his speech, lauded the air warriors for their consistent efforts which added many colours to the rich heritage of Air Force Station Jammu.

He took over the command during the aftermath of the drone attack at the air base and during the Covid times. Despite the challenges, he was instrumental in not only strengthening the security of the base but also warded off many threats hovering over nearby bases.

The Air Force School which is enriched with state-of-the-art facilities was inaugurated and is rendering services by educating children from all spheres of Jammu.

The school was awarded as the best Atal tinkering Lab in the J-K region. The runway has been extended to 8000 ft which has opened doors for larger and more flights to the city of temples. Apart from providing aid during various disaster management operations, and facilitating Operation Sadbhavana for the people of Ladakh, he was instrumental in commencing Fighter operations at the base after five decades.

This has given a strategic boost to the Indian Air Force. He also paid homage to the Son of the Soil, late Flt Lt Advitiva Bal and Late Fg Offr Vaibhay.

Bhagwat Shaurya Chakra, and dedicated a state-of-the-art Conference Room each in their names. After successful completion of one year and eight months at Jammu, he now proceeds to a prestigious course.

His successor is Air Commodore Sagar Singh Rawat Vayu Sena Medal, who is a helicopter pilot with vast experience.

He is currently the Chief instructor at the prestigious College of Defence Management, Secunderabad.

He has previously tenanted important appointments of Station Commander Mumbai, incharge. of helicopter operations at South Western Command and Directorate of Air Staff Inspection.

