'Sahakar Se Samriddhi': Amit Shah Launches National Cooperative Database (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 8, 2024 03:58 PM2024-03-08T15:58:29+5:302024-03-08T16:02:11+5:30
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, launched the National Cooperative Database in the National Capital, a significant initiative by the Ministry of Cooperation to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of "Sahakar se Samriddhi". Additionally, the Minister presented the 'National Cooperative Database 2023 says the report.
During the launch event in Delhi today, Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah stated, "...It reflects PM Modi's resolute nature to make decisive choices and see them through. The establishment of the Ministry of Cooperation stands as a testament to this... Over the past two years, all Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) have transitioned to digital platforms, with all states embracing the PACS Model bylaws."
#WATCH | On the launch of the National Cooperative Database in Delhi today, Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah says,"...It is PM Modi's character to take bold decisions and take them to their conclusion. He took the decision to create the Ministry of Cooperation...In the last two… pic.twitter.com/TSijrPYsrB— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024