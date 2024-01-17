Saharsa police chief stops salaries of 70 cops in district

Patna, Jan 17 The salaries of 70 police personnel in Bihar's Saharsa have been stopped for negligence in duty, Superintendent of Police Upendra Nath Verma said on Wednesday.

"Majority of the police personnel are those who have not completed the investigations on time. As a result of this, a large number of cases are pending here. Hence, we have stopped the salaries of the policemen concerned," he said.

During the investigation, the SP found that 301 cases were investigated between June 2023 to November 2023 but the final completion letters were not submitted to the SP's office. As a result, those cases were not completed by the investigation officers.

Some of the policemen against whom action has been taken are SI Sajan Paswan, Sushil Kumar Chaudhary, Pankaj Kumar, Armod Kumar, Gajendra Ram, Pramod Kumar, Avinash Kumar, Mukesh Bhagat, Pacs Toppo, Sanjay Kumar Pandey, Ramanand Singh, Rekha Kumari, Dinesh Yadav, Mumtaz Ansari, Kumar Vinodanand, and others.

