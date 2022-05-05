Sahin Waze paid Rs 45 lakhs to Pradeep Sharma to kill businessman Mansukh Hiren: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) while opposing the bail plea of Shiv Sena leader and former encounter specialist of Mumbai Police Pradeep Sharma in Bombay High Court said that he was paid Rs 45 lakhs from suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to kill Businessman Mansukh Hiren.

NIA in its affidavit to Bombay High Court on Wednesday termed Sharma the "main conspirator" in the Mansukh Hiren murder case.

Earlier in a chargesheet NIA had said, "On March 3, 2021, accused Sachin Waze met accused Pradeep Sharma at Police Station Foundation office, Andheri (East), Mumbai during evening time and handed over a rexine bag containing a large amount of cash (bundles of Indian currency note of Rs 500 denomination). Thereafter accused Pradeep Sharma called accused Santosh Shelar to ascertain the registration number of the vehicle arranged by him. Accused Santosh Shelar conveyed the details as to accused Sachin Waze."

The chargesheet had also revealed that on realising that the investigation relating to the planting of an explosive-laden SUV at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai, near the house of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence on February 25, was getting transferred to a senior police officer, Waze pressurised Hiran to take up the responsibility for the said crime, so that the investigation of the case can be vitiated in his favour. But the proposal was turned down by Hiran, stated the chargesheet.

NIA arrested Waze in March 2021 in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai. Waze is the prime accused in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25, 2021.

He is also accused in the murder of Mansukh Hiren case, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Antilia. Hiren was found dead on March 5 in Thane.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor